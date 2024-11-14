Stingley (hip) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Stingley played all 62 defensive snaps during the Texans' Week 10 loss to the Lions and finished the game with two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense. However, it appears he may have picked up a hip injury in the process, which prevented him from practicing Thursday. Stingley will have two more chances to increase his practice participation this week ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys.