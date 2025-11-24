Stingley didn't record any tackles or pass breakups in Houston's win over the Bills on Thursday night.

Buffalo stayed completely away from Stingley, who played all 66 defensive snaps Thursday night. Josh Allen threw at Stingley twice, completing one pass for 11 scoreless yards. A first-team All-Pro cornerback last season, Stingley has been a massive part of Houston's elite play on the defensive side of the ball in 2025, essentially taking away half the field. He's recorded 25 tackles (19 solo) and 11 pass breakups, including three interceptions, across 11 starts this season.