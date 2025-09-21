Texans' Derek Stingley: Exits game with rib injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a rib injury.
Stingley has gone to the locker room after suffering the injury late in the first quarter. Tremon Smith and Jalen Pitre should see more work at outside corner for as long is Stingley is out of Sunday's game.
