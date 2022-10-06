Stingley (arm) was a full participant during the Texans' practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Stingley sustained a left arm bruise which briefly sidelined him during Houston's Week 4 loss to the Chargers. The starting cornerback was limited during practice Wednesday, but he appears to be doing fine again after logging a full practice heading into Sunday's game against Jacksonville. Stingley has tallied 23 tackles, one sack and three passes defended since being drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.