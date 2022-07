Stingley was on the field and fully dressed for Friday's opening of camp, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stingley endured a Lisfranc injury that wiped out most of his 2021 college season at LSU, and Houston general manager Nick Caserio said the rookie first-round pick is not "necessarily limited." That suggests no limitations for Stingley, but the team might not expose him to every drill, every day.