Head coach Lovie Smith said that Stingley (hamstring) didn't practice Friday and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After Stingley opened Week 11 prep in limited fashion Wednesday, he's since failed to practice in any capacity in both of Thursday's and Friday's sessions as a result of a hamstring issue. The rookie is now considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup versus Washington, but Steven Nelson, Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas would be in line to handle the team's cornerback duties should Stingley fail to take the field this weekend.