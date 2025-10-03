Stingley (oblique) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Stingley opened the week with a DNP on Wednesday due to an oblique issue, but the fourth-year corner has been cleared to play Sunday after steadily increasing his practice participation over the course of the week. The 2022 first-rounder has 10 tackles (nine solo) and four pass defenses (including one interception) through the first four games of the regular season.