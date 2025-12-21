Stingley (oblique) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Stingley earned the questionable tag for Sunday's game after working through an oblique injury during Week 16 prep, but he has progressed enough in his recovery over the weekend to play. The fourth-year cornerback has tallied 19 tackles (13 solo) and eight pass defenses (two interceptions) in the eight games since the Texans' Week 6 bye.