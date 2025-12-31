Stingley (oblique) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Stingley has managed to play through an oblique injury for each of the Texans' last two games, and with the AFC South title on the line, the fourth-year corner will likely play against the Colts on Sunday assuming he's cleared to do so, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Stingley will have two more chances to return to practice and potentially avoid an injury designation heading into Week 18.