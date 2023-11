Stingley recorded five tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 24-21 loss versus the Jaguars.

Stingley picked off a pass for the second straight game in Week 12, good for the third interception of his young career. Opposing quarterbacks have struggled mightily when targeting Stingley this season, and he'll look to build on his recent success in a Week 13 matchup versus the Broncos.