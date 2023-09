Stingley (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stingley is expected to be sidelined six-to-eight weeks due to a hamstring injury. IR only requires a four-week stay, so he will be eligible to return once he returns to health. In his absence, Shaquill Griffin is a candidate to replace him at cornerback opposite Steven Nelson, while Ka'dar Hollman, Alex Austin and Grayland Arnold could also see increased reps.