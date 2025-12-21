Stingley (oblique), who is officially questionable to suit up against the Raiders on Sunday, is planning to play, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stingley hurt his oblique last Sunday against Arizona and missed the Texans' first two practices this week. However, he logged a limited session Friday, which appears to be enough for him to take the field versus Las Vegas. Still, Stingley's status seems unlikely to be certain until Houston releases its list of inactives approximately 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.