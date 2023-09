Stingley (hamstring) is expected to miss several weeks and be placed on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The second-year corner suffered a hamstring injury during the final play of practice Wednesday and has already had an MRI to determine the severity. Stingley has not officially been ruled out of Houston's Week 3 contest against Jacksonville, but all signs are pointing to the LSU product missing a handful of weeks.