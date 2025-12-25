default-cbs-image
Stingley (oblique) was a limited participant in Houston's practice Wednesday.

Stingley popped up on the injury report Wednesday after scoring his first career touchdown during the Week 16 win over Las Vegas. The 2022 first-round pick managed to play through the injury last week and will look to do so once again during Saturday's matchup versus the Chargers.

