Stingley was not thrown at until the final play of Sunday's win over the Colts, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones shied away from Stingley until the Colts' final offensive snap, when the cornerback broke up a pass intended for Michael Pittman. Per Pro Football Weekly, Stingley has been thrown at just three times over the last two games and has allowed a combined 23 receiving yards in the last three contests.