Stingley had two tackles, one pass defensed and one interception in Monday's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks in Week 7.

Stingley picked off Sam Darnold midway through the fourth quarter, setting up the Texans at midfield, but the ensuing drive was stymied at the goal line. It was Stingley's second interception of the season, both coming in the last three games.