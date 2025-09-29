Stingley had two tackles and returned an interception 20 yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Titans in Week 4.

Stingley was in the right place to intercept a deflected pass and returned it to the Titans' side of the field in the fourth quarter. The turnover, the cornerback's first pick of the season, set up a 24-yard touchdown strike to Jayden Higgins that give Houston a healthy three-score lead. Stingley was questionable all week with an oblique injury that limited him to 15 snaps in Week 3's loss to the Jaguars. He was back on the field for 94 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday.