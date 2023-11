Stingley had six tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in Week 11's 21-16 win over the Cardinals.

Stingley was stride for stride with Marquise Brown on a deep ball from Kyler Murray and brought in the 50-50 ball. It was the second career interception for Stingley, who played in his second game back from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2. The cornerback was limited to 44 snaps (69 percent) in Week 10's win over the Bengals but was back to full duty Sunday.