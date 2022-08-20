Stingley had one tackle and one pass defensed in Friday's preseason game against the Rams.

Stingley, the third-overall pick in the 2022 draft, made his preseason debut Friday, getting in for three series. He was targeted twice and allowed one catch for 22 yards and broke up the other. Stingley appeared to be caught on his back foot, looking at the quarterback too long on the 22-yard completion to Lance McCutcheon, and told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he understood there are areas on which he needs to improve. He didn't play in the preseason opener, as Texans head coach Lovie Smith took a cautious approach with the cornerback who was coming off a Lisfranc injury at LSU and limited throughout offseason activities.