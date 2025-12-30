Texans' Derek Stingley: No rest if healthy Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Stingley and other starters will play Week 18 if healthy with the AFC South title still attainable, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stingley has dealt with an oblique injury the last two games but suited up in each, playing a combined 98 percent of the defensive snaps. Houston can claim a third consecutive division title with a win and a Jacksonville loss. It could also slip to as low as seventh with a loss to the Colts on Sunday. If Stingley plays Week 18, it will be a second consecutive full regular season for the fourth-year cornerback, who missed a combined 14 games in his first two NFL campaigns.
