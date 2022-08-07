Stingley will not dress for the preseason opener Saturday against the Saints, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We're not quite there yet," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said. "A lot of times when guys are coming off a major injury, we may wait a little bit."

Stingley appears to be on schedule and practiced every day during training camp, but the Texans are being measured with their 2022 first-round (third overall) selection. He's completely recovered from surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury (foot) sustained in September 2021.