Texans' Derek Stingley: Nursing oblique injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley (oblique) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Stingley played fewer defensive snaps (55) than normally would have been expected in Week 15, but that could have been partly because of the lopsided nature of the contest. His activity at practice will be worth monitoring as the week continues leading up to Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
