Stingley tallied two total tackles (both solo) and one interception in Monday night's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks.

The 2022 first-round pick continues to prove why he's one of the league's top cornerbacks, picking off a pass intended for AJ Barner in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss. Stingley has now recorded 13 total tackles and five passes defended, including two interceptions, over the Texans' first six games this season. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks in the Week 8 matchup against the 49ers.