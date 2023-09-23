The Texans placed Stingley (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Stingley sustained the injury during practice Wednesday. By being placed on IR, he'll be forced to miss at least four games, though Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported Saturday that the injury is expected to shelve Stingley for six-to-eight weeks. Shaquill Griffin -- who has played just six defensive snaps in two games this season -- is expected to assume a starting role opposite Steven Nelson while Stingley is out.