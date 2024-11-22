Stingley (hip) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Stingley practiced in full Friday after beginning the Texans' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions, so it appears he's moved past his hip injury in time to suit up in Week 12. The third-year pro has impressed through Houston's first 11 games this season, recording 36 total tackles and 12 passes defended, including two interceptions. Expect Stingley to serve as the Texans' top outside cornerback in Sunday's divisional matchup.