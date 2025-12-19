Texans' Derek Stingley: Questionable to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.
Stingley upgraded to limited participation Friday, and now has a shot at playing in Week 16 against the Raiders, despite not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. The 24-year-old has started every game this season, accounting for 30 tackles (23 solo), and 12 pass breakups, including three interceptions.
