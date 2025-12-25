Texans' Derek Stingley: Ready to face Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley (oblique) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Chargers.
Stingley has gained clearance to play Week 17 after logging a DNP/LP/FP practice slate. The standout cornerback played through his oblique injury Week 16 versus the Raiders, but the issue didn't prevent him from handling 100 percent of defensive snaps or recording the first pick-six of his NFL career. He's set to handle his usual every-down role on the road against Los Angeles.
