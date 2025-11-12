Texans' Derek Stingley: Records third pickoff
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley registered two assisted tackles and two defensed passes, including an interception, in a 36-29 win against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Stingley's pickoff came just before halftime after Jacksonville had entered Houston territory. It was his third interception of the season, and the fourth-year cornerback is up to 10 defensed passes. That's tied for fourth-most in the NFL.
