Stingley registered two assisted tackles and two defensed passes, including an interception, in a 36-29 win against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Stingley's pickoff came just before halftime after Jacksonville had entered Houston territory. It was his third interception of the season, and the fourth-year cornerback is up to 10 defensed passes. That's tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

