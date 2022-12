Stingley (hamstring) has yet to return to practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stingley has continued to work off to the side on a separate field at the Texans' practice sessions to open the week, placing doubt on his availability to play Sunday against the Chiefs. The cornerback is still nursing the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 10 versus the Giants, and if he can't go in Week 15, Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas will continue seeing additional usage.