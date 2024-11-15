Stingley (hip) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Stingley opened the week as a DNP on Thursday due to a hip issue, but he was able to return for Friday's practice, albeit in a limited capacity. If he's able to practice in full Saturday, he'll avoid an injury designation heading into Monday night's game against the Cowboys. Stingley has played every single defensive snap during the Texans' last four regular-season games, and over that span he has logged 15 tackles (10 solo) and five pass defenses.