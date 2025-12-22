Texans' Derek Stingley: Scores first NFL TD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley had two tackles, forced one fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Raiders in Week 16.
Stingley, who was tagged as questionable due to an oblique injury, made an impact early, giving the Texans a lead 4:17 into the first quarter when he returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown. It was the first pick-six of his NFL career and his fourth interception of the season.
