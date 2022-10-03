site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Derek Stingley: Suffers arm injury
RotoWire Staff
Stingley sustained an arm injury during Week 4's loss to the Chargers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stingley came to the sideline briefly before returning to the game but left the game once again. He said following the game that the arm is fine.
