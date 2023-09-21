Stingley suffered a hamstring injury during practice Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Stingley is now expected to miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars, with Shaquill Griffin likely to get the start at corner in his place. This is another difficult blow to the Texans' secondary which has been ravaged by injuries to start the season. Tavierre Thomas (hand), Jalen Pitre (chest), Jimmie Ward (hip) and Eric Murray (concussion) are all questionable or worse for Week 3 and have started games this season.