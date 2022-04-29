The Texans selected Stingley in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, third overall.

Houston could have gone in several different directions with this pick but ultimately landed on the extremely talented corner out of LSU. Stingley was a key cog in the team's secondary as a true freshman, snaring six interceptions as part of one of the best college teams of the century. The following two years did not go as smoothly as he did not register an interception the rest of his career and was limited to just three games in 2021 due to a Lisfranc injury. Now healthy, Stingley has all the tools to be a lockdown corner on the outside at 6-foot, 190 pounds with 4.44 speed and impressive metrics in the vertical and broad jumps at his pro day. Stingley's playmaking ability and sticky coverage skills made him the best cornerback prospect in the class and he will be an instant impact player in the Houston defense.