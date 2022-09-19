Stingley made eight tackles in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 2.
Stingley drew the tough cover assignment, matching up against Courtland Sutton who caught seven of 11 targets for 122 yards. In addition to the targeting activity aimed at the rookie, Stingley was flagged for two pass interference penalties, which can be the price one pays for being physical with receivers. Stingley, who left the game briefly with a lower leg injury, played 68 of 72 (94%) defensive snaps after playing 100% in the Week 1 tie with Indianapolis. The Texans were cautious with Stingley in training camp due to a Lisfranc foot injury he suffered in college, but his heavy activity the first two weeks indicates that is not an issue.