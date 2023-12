Stingley had two interceptions and four passes defensed in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos in Week 13.

Stingley recorded two of three interceptions, as Houston's defense was pivotal in the win. His first pick, late in the third quarter, set up Houston on a short field and led to its final touchdown. The second-year cornerback later intercepted a deep ball to Courtland Sutton. Stingley has four interceptions over the last three games.