Stingley will work out prior to Sunday's contest against the Titans with the aim to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

An oblique injury kept Singley off the practice field Wednesday and Thursday, but a limited session Friday left him listed as questionable for Week 4 action. Per Rapoport, Stingley is pushing to suit up, and if he checks out well he likely won't be among the Texans' inactives that are posted about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Through three games this season, Stingley has eight tackles and three pass defenses.