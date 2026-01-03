Texans' Derek Stingley: Will play against Indianapolis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley (oblique) does not have an injury designation against the Colts on Sunday.
Stingley had his practice reps limited during Week 18 prep while nursing an oblique injury, but he was able to fade an injury tag after logging a full session Friday. The fourth-year pro has accumulated 24 tackles (16 solo), 10 pass defenses (two interceptions and a pick-six) and one forced fumble in 11 games since the Texans' Week 6 bye.
More News
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Held out of Wednesday's practice•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: No rest if healthy Week 18•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Ready to face Chargers•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Limited in practice•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Scores first NFL TD•