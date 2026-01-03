Stingley (oblique) does not have an injury designation against the Colts on Sunday.

Stingley had his practice reps limited during Week 18 prep while nursing an oblique injury, but he was able to fade an injury tag after logging a full session Friday. The fourth-year pro has accumulated 24 tackles (16 solo), 10 pass defenses (two interceptions and a pick-six) and one forced fumble in 11 games since the Texans' Week 6 bye.