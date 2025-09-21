Texans' Derek Stingley: Won't return vs. Jacksonville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley (ribs) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Stingley suffered a rib injury late in the first quarter, and further evaluation has determined that the injury is severe enough for the 2022 first-rounder to not return. Jalen Pitre and Tremon Smith are the top options to see more work at outside corner following Stingley's injury.
More News
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Exits game with rib injury•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Becomes highest-paid DB•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Makes All-Pro team in 2024•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Picks off Tagovailoa twice in win•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Makes impactful pick in win•
-
Texans' Derek Stingley: Playing in Week 12•