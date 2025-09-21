default-cbs-image
Stingley (ribs) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Stingley suffered a rib injury late in the first quarter, and further evaluation has determined that the injury is severe enough for the 2022 first-rounder to not return. Jalen Pitre and Tremon Smith are the top options to see more work at outside corner following Stingley's injury.

