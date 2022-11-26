Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Stingley picked up a hamstring injury ahead of Houston's Week 11 loss to Washington, leaving him sidelined during each practice ahead of Sunday's contest. While it's unclear exactly when this issue first arose, the rookie cornerback will now turn his focus toward recovering ahead of the Texans' game against Cleveland on Sunday, Dec. 4. With Stingley sidelined for the second game in a row, expect Steven Nelson, Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas to slot in as the top three cornerbacks against Miami's explosive wide receiver corps.