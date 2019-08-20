Texans' Derrick Jones: Inks with Houston
Jones signed a deal with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jones joins a secondary that's 12-men deep at the cornerback position. The Texans ranked 28th with 260.4 passing yards allowed per game in 2018, so they are looking to bolster what was a weak spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.