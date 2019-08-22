Texans' Derrick Jones: Leaves Wednesday's practice
Jones limped off the field at practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jones was waived by the Packers earlier in August due to a failed physical, but it's unclear if the new injury is related. The 24-year-old made his practice debut for the Texans on Tuesday, so it didn't take long for him to end up on on the injury report.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler have improved their status since his last...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...
-
TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last...
-
How to watch Fantasy Football Telethon
Everything you need to know about this exclusive event, how you can be involved, and everything...