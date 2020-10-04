Watson completed 20 of 33 attempts for 300 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding nine rushing yards on five carries during Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Vikings.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback blew past his previous season high in passing yardage while also throwing multiple TDs for a second consecutive outing, but Watson's rushing floor has remained low since he accumulated 27 yards and a TD on the ground Week 1. Watson averaged 482 rushing yards and six rushing TDs between 2018 and 2019, but so far this season, that component has been largely absent from his game. Watson has just 31 rushing yards the past three weeks, and he hasn't logged a performance of three passing TDs since Dec. 1 of last year. Week 5 offers a chance for Watson to get back on track as he faces a Jaguars defense that surrendered 505 offensive yards and 33 points to Cincinnati on Sunday.