Watson completed 31 of 52 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 37 yards and an additional TD on six carries during Sunday's 51-31 divisional round loss to the Chiefs.

The third-year signal-caller delivered once again from an individual perspective during Houston's 2019 finale, wrapping up the postseason with 727 scrimmage yards and five total TDs. Though the ultimate result was disappointing, there's no denying Watson got off to an electrifying start Sunday, going 4-for-4 with a TD on Houston's opening drive while leading the Texans to 21 first-quarter points -- the most ever in 298 regular-season and playoff games in franchise history. The former Heisman winner closes out 2019 with a 29:12 TD:INT and more than 260 passing yards per game, as well as 505 rushing yards and an additional nine scores on the ground. In 2020 Watson will enter the fourth frame of his rookie deal at an economical cap hit of $4.4 million, but he remains poised for a massive pay raise within the next two years.