Watson didn't practice Tuesday and isn't expected to travel with the Texans for Saturday's preseason game in Dallas, ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports.

Coach David Culley attributed Watson's absence from Monday's practice to a schedule change, but the Texans got back to their routine on Tuesday and the quarterback still wasn't on the field. Between his trade request and legal situation, Watson may not have a future in Houston and doesn't seem to be part of the plan for Week 1. He's been in and out of practice throughout training camp, doing very little even when he's technically been a participant.