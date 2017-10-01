Texans' Deshaun Watson: Accounts for over 300 yards, five scores
Watson completed 25 of 34 passes for 283 yards, four touchdowns and a pick in Sunday's 57-14 win over Tennessee. He also added 24 yards and a score on four carries.
Remember when, just a few weeks ago, Houston's offense was getting blitzkrieged by Jacksonville's defense? Watson's emergence has paid instant dividends for the Texans and he appears to only be getting better. That was evident Sunday on plays such as his second touchdown pass to Will Fuller V on a back-shoulder fade, or while cutting back on an option run that resulted in a one-yard touchdown run. Watson has now accounted for 300 or more total yards in consecutive games, but will need to cut down on the turnovers. He takes on a red-hot Chiefs squad next week.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Tops 300 yards in losing cause•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Flashes rushing upside in Week 2 win•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Slated to start Week 2•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Practices in full Tuesday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Starting QB may not be named until Thursday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Will start Week 2 if ankle is sound•
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.