Watson completed 25 of 34 passes for 283 yards, four touchdowns and a pick in Sunday's 57-14 win over Tennessee. He also added 24 yards and a score on four carries.

Remember when, just a few weeks ago, Houston's offense was getting blitzkrieged by Jacksonville's defense? Watson's emergence has paid instant dividends for the Texans and he appears to only be getting better. That was evident Sunday on plays such as his second touchdown pass to Will Fuller V on a back-shoulder fade, or while cutting back on an option run that resulted in a one-yard touchdown run. Watson has now accounted for 300 or more total yards in consecutive games, but will need to cut down on the turnovers. He takes on a red-hot Chiefs squad next week.