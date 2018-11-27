Watson completed 19 of 24 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 34-17 win over the Titans. He also rushed eight times for 71 yards and another score.

Watson was excellent Monday night, doing damage both through the air and on the ground. In fact, his rushing total marked a career high, which included a 15-yard score on a read option during the second quarter. Prior to that, Watson found new wideout Demaryius Thomas on a 12-yard touchdown pass to start Houston's scoring. The pair then later connected on a 10-yard touchdown to seal the game in the fourth quarter. Now having led his team to eight straight victories, Watson will look to keep the momentum going in Week 13 versus the Browns.