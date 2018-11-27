Texans' Deshaun Watson: Accounts for three scores
Watson completed 19 of 24 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 34-17 win over the Titans. He also rushed eight times for 71 yards and another score.
Watson was excellent Monday night, doing damage both through the air and on the ground. In fact, his rushing total marked a career high, which included a 15-yard score on a read option during the second quarter. Prior to that, Watson found new wideout Demaryius Thomas on a 12-yard touchdown pass to start Houston's scoring. The pair then later connected on a 10-yard touchdown to seal the game in the fourth quarter. Now having led his team to eight straight victories, Watson will look to keep the momentum going in Week 13 versus the Browns.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Does just enough to win•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Efficient in win over Broncos•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Cleared to fly to games•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Getting better protection•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Explodes for five-touchdown night•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Should be fine to fly in future•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...