Watson completed 29 of 42 passes for 375 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Colts. He added 41 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Watson is heating up after a putrid Week 1, now recording three consecutive games with at least 300 yards passing and two touchdown throws. He finally got a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter, looping around the left side for a five-yard touchdown. What should be most encouraging is that he looked as though he took care of the football better on Sunday, his lone turnover coming off of a pass that was slightly off target, but otherwise in DeAndre Hopkins' hands. Watson has put up these numbers against some pretty solid pass defenses, but he'll get a tougher test on Sunday with Dallas' top-10 pass defense.