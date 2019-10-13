Watson completed 30 of 42 pass attempts for 280 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions Sunday against the Chiefs. He also carried 10 times for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 31-24 win.

Watson completed an impressive 71 percent of his pass attempts, but he didn't create many big plays through the air and finished averaging 6.7 yards per attempt. He completed his lone touchdown pass in the second quarter to Duke Johnson and added a pair of short rushing scores, including the one that decided the game midway through the fourth quarter. Since struggling in Week 4, Watson has bounced back in a big way, totaling 795 yards of total offense while accounting for eight touchdowns in the last two games. He'll look to continue his recent success next Sunday against the Colts.