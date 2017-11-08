Texans' Deshaun Watson: ACL surgery goes as expected
Watson (knee) underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair his right ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Doctors detected no additional ligament damage beyond the ACL tear while performing the procedure, so Watson's recovery timetable is expected to remain at 8-to-9 months. The rookie quarterback was enjoying a breathtaking campaign prior to suffering the injury in practice last week, but the Texans fully expect Watson to return to form by the start of the 2018 season. The knee surgery was Watson's second; he previously required a procedure during his freshman year of college to repair a torn left ACL.
